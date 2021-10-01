NC State not about to get caught up in trap game against La. Tech

North Carolina State’s Cory Durden (48) celebrates a sack with teammate Khalid Martin (21) and Shyheim Battle (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State is a solid 21-point favorite heading into their Saturday home matchup with Louisiana Tech.

That’s a lot of points, especially for a team coming off an upset win.

Human nature says the Wolfpack is primed for a possible letdown.

Head coach Dave Doeren knows that can’t happen.

“It’s a test of our maturity is the bottom line,” stressed Doeren. “People are going to talk about trap games and let downs and all those kind of things and I’ve already addressed that with the team, we’re not going to do that.”

Still, after taking down ACC heavyweight Clemson and now jumping out of league play, it’s only natural to feel uneasy about a game the Pack should win handily.

The players are aware of what’s at stake and seem to have a handle on what they will face on Saturday.

“Every day he (Doeren) kind of preaches just take it one day at a time, be where your feet are,” said Wolfpack tight end Dylan Parham. “You can’t control the past and you can’t control what’s to come, all you can do is focus on what you’re doing (now).”

Louisiana Tech enters with a 2-2 record and the Bulldogs are putting points on the board. One thing that should grab the Pack’s attention is Tech’s near upset in Starkville.

The Bulldogs should have beaten Mississippi State, a team that easily handled the Pack several weeks ago.

“It’s not like you’re going to go out there and say ‘alright we beat Clemson we’re good,'” laughed N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie. “It’s still football and you have to go out there and play and play hard and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Wolfpack and Bulldogs will tee it up Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Game time is set for 6 p.m.