NC State out of College World Series due to COVID-19 protocols

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The NC State baseball team is headed back to Raleigh but not because of a loss on the field.

The NCAA announced early Saturday morning the Vanderbilt-NC State College World Series game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday was deemed a no-contest because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolfpack program.

Vanderbilt advances to the CWS championship series, which will begin Monday evening at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the championship medial team and the Douglas County Health Department,” the NCAA said in a statement released at 1:10 a.m. “As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS finals.”

“The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

The decision comes less than 12 hours after Vanderbilt and NC State met on the field. The Wolfpack only had 13 players available to play after many were entered into COVID-19 protocols.