NC State overcomes lull, beats Boston College 79-76

North Carolina State’s D.J. Funderburk (0), Jericole Hellems (4) and Shakeel Moore (2) celebrate after the team’s victory over Boston College in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Shakeel Moore scored four of his 12 points in the final 26 seconds to help North Carolina State pull ahead of Boston College for a 79-76.

D.J. Funderburk had 21 points and Jericole Hellems scored 20 for N.C. State. Daniels added 12 points for the Wolfpack, who opened the game with a 15-4 run and led by as many as 15 in the first half.

Jay Heath added 10 of his 17 points and Steffon Mitchell had 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Boston College.

Tabbs had 11 of his 18 points in the final 5:34, powering a 10-3 run that gave Boston College a 73-69 lead with 4:08 remaining and nailing a 3-pointer with 1:30 left that put the Eagles back ahead at 76-75.