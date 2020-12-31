RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Shakeel Moore scored four of his 12 points in the final 26 seconds to help North Carolina State pull ahead of Boston College for a 79-76.
D.J. Funderburk had 21 points and Jericole Hellems scored 20 for N.C. State. Daniels added 12 points for the Wolfpack, who opened the game with a 15-4 run and led by as many as 15 in the first half.
Jay Heath added 10 of his 17 points and Steffon Mitchell had 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Boston College.
Tabbs had 11 of his 18 points in the final 5:34, powering a 10-3 run that gave Boston College a 73-69 lead with 4:08 remaining and nailing a 3-pointer with 1:30 left that put the Eagles back ahead at 76-75.
- NC State overcomes lull, beats Boston College 79-76
- Georgia Tech rallies past North Carolina 72-67 in 2nd half; Tar Heels 0-2 in ACC
- Nonprofit co-founder charged with murder in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys
- Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sick in US
- Woman dies after townhome fire in North Raleigh, officials say