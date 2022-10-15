RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Devin Leary of No. 14 ranked North Carolina State will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022 season, the university’s football team announced Saturday on Twitter.

It comes after Leary was hurt in last Saturday’s game against Florida State University.

He took a hard hit to his right shoulder and arm area from FSU’s Joshua Farmer as he tried to deliver the ball downfield.

Leary immediately grabbed at his right arm as he was down with Farmer being flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty with 4:59 left in the third quarter.

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) is tied up by Florida State’s Malcolm Ray (99) and Robert Cooper (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Leary eventually was helped to his feet, though he held his right shoulder area and had his head hanging low as he was escorted to the tunnel.

Upon additional imaging, the NC State orthopedic team determined that Leary surgery is the best course of action to repair his torn pectoral muscle.

There is no damage to his shoulder, according to the announcement.

NC State says Dr. James Andrews will perform Leary’s surgery next week in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Leary is expected to make a full recovery.