NC State QB McKay enters name in transfer portal

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 31: Matthew McKay #7 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack warms up before their game against the East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Matthew McKay says he has entered his name in the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore announced his plans in a social media post Sunday. He started the first five games before being replaced by Bailey Hockman, who was later replaced by Devin Leary as the Wolfpack struggled to find consistency at the position.

McKay completed 86 of 150 passes for 910 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, though he struggled to connect downfield.

N.C. State (4-8, 1-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the season with Saturday’s 41-10 loss to rival North Carolina and missed a bowl for the first time since 2013.

