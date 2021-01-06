NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman to enter transfer portal

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) prepares to pass while pressured by Miami defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman announced Wednesday he will be entering his name in the transfer portal.

Hockman’s next stop will be his third school after he began his collegiate career at Florida State.

The junior tweeted his announcement, saying N.C. State helped him “mold myself into the man I am meant to be.”

Hockman took over as the Wolfpack’s quarterback after Devin Leary suffered an ankle injuy against Duke in October.

He led the Pack to a 4-2 record to close the season before losing to Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

He threw 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020.

N.C. State is expected to return Leary next season along with quarterback Ben Finley.

Aaron McLaughlin, a 4-star quarterback out of Georgia, signed with the Pack as part of the 2021 class.

