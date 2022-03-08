BROOKLYN, NEW YORK (WNCN/AP) – North Carolina State was knocked out in the opening round of the ACC Tournament Tuesday in a 70-64 loss to Clemson at the Barclays Center.

The Wolfpack was down by just 5 points at the half, but Clemson extended its lead later in the second half. However, N.C. State closed to within 5 points with just over a minute left, but never got closer.

N.C. State hit only about 35 percent of its field-goal tries and went 4-for-23 with 3-point attempts.

Dereon Seabron ended the game with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Jericole Hellems had 13 points in the effort.

PJ Hall had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Nick Honor scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for 10th seed Clemson.

Clemson (17-15) has won five straight games and will play No. 7 seed Virginia Tech on Wednesday in the second round.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report