NC State receiver CJ Riley out for season with knee injury

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 31: Head coach Dave Doeren talks with C.J. Riley #19 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half of their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State wide receiver C.J. Riley will miss the 2019 after suffering a knee injury against East Carolina on Saturday, head coach Dave Doeren said Monday.

The 6 foot 4 inch Riley was injured when he went to make a solo tackle on a punt in the first quarter.

Riley, a redshirt junior, was likely to be a strong piece of N.C. State’s offense following the departure of receivers Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers.

GoPack.com lists Riley as the fastest player on the team in 2018 – recording a time of 4.48 in the 40-yard dash.

The Wolfpack trounced ECU on Saturday for the second year in a row, winning 34-6.

