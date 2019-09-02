NC State receiver CJ Riley out for season with knee injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State wide receiver C.J. Riley will miss the 2019 after suffering a knee injury against East Carolina on Saturday, head coach Dave Doeren said Monday.
The 6 foot 4 inch Riley was injured when he went to make a solo tackle on a punt in the first quarter.
Riley, a redshirt junior, was likely to be a strong piece of N.C. State’s offense following the departure of receivers Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers.
GoPack.com lists Riley as the fastest player on the team in 2018 – recording a time of 4.48 in the 40-yard dash.
The Wolfpack trounced ECU on Saturday for the second year in a row, winning 34-6.
