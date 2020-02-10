NC State, Gottfried receive response from NCAA in Dennis Smith investigation

DURHAM, NC – JANUARY 23: Dennis Smith Jr. #4 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack drives in for a dunk as time expires during their win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 23, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 84-82. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Both North Carolina State and former coach Mark Gottfried have received responses from the NCAA, marking the latest step in the investigation into the school’s men’s basketball program and its recruiting of former star and Fayetteville native Dennis Smith Jr.

School spokesman Fred Demarest told CBS 17 News on Monday that the school was reviewing that document. He did not know when it would be released publicly.

Elliot Abrams, Gottfried’s Raleigh-based attorney, told CBS 17 News that he also received the NCAA’s consolidated reply to both the school and coach “and we look forward to presenting our positions at the upcoming hearing on this matter.”

The next step is a hearing before the NCAA’s infractions committee.

The N.C. State case is the first connected to the corruption scandal in college basketball to enter the NCAA’s infractions process. The governing body’s response came roughly two months after N.C. State pushed back on charges it formally received from the NCAA last July. Two of those are considered top-level charges.

The NCAA has alleged that that from 2014-17, former assistant Orlando Early provided Smith and his associates approximately $46,700 in impermissible inducements and benefits — including $40,000 that government witness T.J. Gassnola testified he delivered to Early and was intended for Smith’s family in 2015.

The NCAA alleged that Gassnola was acting as an outside consultant for Adidas to ensure he would commit to N.C. State, which has an apparel deal with the school.

The NCAA has also said Gottfried was “presumed responsible” and did not demonstrate that he monitored Early for NCAA rules compliance. Gottfried is presently the head coach at Cal State Northridge. Neither current N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts, who replaced Gottfried after he was fired in March 2017, nor his staff are linked to the case.

N.C. State challenged those charges in its December response to the NCAA, arguing that it has not proven the money was provided to Smith, his family or a friend of his. It also argued that the $40,000 wired to Gassnola didn’t come from the shoe company, but from someone apparently interested in representing Smith as an agent or business manager once the player turned professional.

The less-severe charges are centered on complimentary admissions on the program’s guest pass list. Among the minor penalties the school self-imposed are a $5,000 fine and the reduction of a scholarship during a future season.

The school has already self-imposed minor penalties for those lesser charges, including a future scholarship reduction, recruiting restrictions and a $5,000 fine.

Smith’s only season playing for N.C. State was in 2016-17, when the Wolfpack finished 15-17 and fired Gottfried late during that season. Smith, who plays for the New York Knicks, is in his third season in the NBA.

