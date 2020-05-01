RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State signee Josh Hall s staying in the NBA draft. Hall announced his decision in a social-media post and said he is signing with an agent.
Hall had played at Moravian Prep in North Carolina for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school.
Prep players are eligible to enter the draft if they’re at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and are at least a year removed from their graduating class.
It’s the second straight year a key recruit bypassed playing for the Wolfpack to stay in the draft.
- NC State recruit Josh Hall to stay in draft, skip college
- ‘There’s no reason to be bitter’: Wolfpack’s Debo reflects on senior season cut short by COVID-19
- NC State signee, Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Andrew Harvey reflects on his first love: Golf
- Former NC State guard Allerik Freeman waits out coronavirus suspension of Chinese Basketball Association
- NC State ‘reluctantly’ agrees to have independent panel hear NCAA infractions case
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now