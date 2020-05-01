NC State recruit Josh Hall to stay in draft, skip college

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State signee Josh Hall s staying in the NBA draft. Hall announced his decision in a social-media post and said he is signing with an agent.

Hall had played at Moravian Prep in North Carolina for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school.

Prep players are eligible to enter the draft if they’re at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and are at least a year removed from their graduating class.

It’s the second straight year a key recruit bypassed playing for the Wolfpack to stay in the draft.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories