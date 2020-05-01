NC State recruit Josh Hall to stay in draft, skip college

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State signee Josh Hall s staying in the NBA draft. Hall announced his decision in a social-media post and said he is signing with an agent.

Hall had played at Moravian Prep in North Carolina for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school.

Prep players are eligible to enter the draft if they’re at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and are at least a year removed from their graduating class.

It’s the second straight year a key recruit bypassed playing for the Wolfpack to stay in the draft.