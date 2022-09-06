RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State is not going to apologize for winning on the road in a hostile environment, Dave Doeren has made that clear, but they’re not going to pound their chest with pride either after narrowly defeating ECU 21-20 in week one.

The Pack, who dropped five spots in the AP Poll to number 18 following the win, are simply going to go back to work.

“We just have to practice harder and then everything will carry over into Saturday,” Keyon Lesane said. “We haven’t been practicing as hard as we can and the emphasis has been practicing harder, straining every rep, and make every rep on Saturday much easier.”

Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson made tackling a priority in the Wolfpack’s first practices since the win.

Running to the ball has also been emphasized more as was making sure the NC State defense is tracking hips, one of the fundamentals of tackling.

“Our whole team knows that last week’s game wasn’t how we expected it to be,” Linebacker Jaylon Scott said. “It wasn’t good for us and we know that we want it to get better today. I feel like we went ten times harder today than we’ve been in a very long time.”

Gibson is not the only part of the Wolfpack with added motivation this week—defensive leaders Drake Thomas and Isaiah Moore have been quick to point out Saturday’s performance in Greenville is not the standard NC State strives to achieve.

“The leadership has picked up tremendously,” Scott said. “They made sure to make sure all the guys were running around, tracking the hip, just running to the ball today.”

A year ago NC State suffered a similar wake up call, but one that came in the form of a 24-10 loss to Mississippi State in week two, Jaylon Scott said this feels a lot like the week that followed their loss to the Bulldogs.

The difference is that this wake-up call is coming after a win and all their goals for the year still remain very much within reach.

“We work hard but if you’re not going to go out there and give it your 100% fly to the ball then it’s not enough to do everything,” Scott said. “Just keep going.”