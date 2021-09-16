NC State releases 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the HoopHall Miami Invitational at American Airlines Arena on December 1, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State begins ACC play early in the 2021-22 season with a Dec. 4 matchup with Louisville in Raleigh.

The game against the Cardinals starts the Wolfpack’s 20-game conference schedule that ends against Florida State in Tallahassee on March 5.

The Pack will play its first ACC road game on Dec. 29 at Miami.

The final home game for the Pack is against North Carolina on Feb. 26.

Click here to see the Pack’s full schedule

N.C. State will play home-and-home series with Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The Wolfpack will only face Duke once during Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

Out-of-confernece games of note for N.C. State include Oklahoma State on Nov. 17, Nebraska (ACC-Big Ten Challenge) on Dec. 1, and Purdue on Dec. 12.

The 2021-22 season will mark Kevin Keatts fifth in Raleigh where he has posted a conference record of .500 or better each year.