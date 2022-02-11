NC State senior Elissa Cunane is honored again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Each week that goes by North Carolina State University women’s basketball senior Elissa Cunane is added to another watch list or moves closer to another award.

This week was no exception. Thursday, Cunane was selected as one of 10 finalists for the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award, which is an annual honor that recognizes the top center in women’s NCAA Division I basketball.

Friday, she was named one of 10 NCAA women’s basketball finalists for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award.

The annual CLASS Award recognizes an NCAA Division I senior for their successes both on and off the court, focusing on their notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Nationwide fan voting for the Lisa Leslie award is underway now. To help select the winner, fans are encouraged to submit their votes for Cunane online through March 21. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winner of this year’s award.

Wolfpack fans are encouraged to participate in this year’s fan voting. The top five player selections based on the fan vote will receive an additional vote towards making the next round.

In early March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

Cunane made the top 10 list for the third season in a row.

The Summerfield native averages a team-leading 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while operating at a 50.6 percent clip (121-of-239) from the field.

As the centerpiece of the Wolfpack’s four-out, one-in system, Cunane also has the ability to step out and hit three-point shots, and she has dished out 29 assists to her teammates on the year, with 14 of those coming on three-pointers.

Amid her fourth season as a member of the Wolfpack women’s basketball program, Cunane is the most decorated player in the team’s recent history as she continues her senior season.