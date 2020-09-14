NC State senior linebacker to miss 2020 season for ‘medical reasons’

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 02: Kenneth Walker III #25 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons stiff arms Louis Acceus #2 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the third quarter during their game at BB&T Field on November 02, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State senior linebacker Louis Acceus will miss the 2020 season due to medical reasons, head coach Dave Doeren announced Monday.

Acceus has played in 32 games for the Wolfpack – starting nine of those.

The New York native will still work with the team as a student coach. Specifics behind Acceus’ medical issue were not released.

“It’s hard to see any player not be able to play the game he loves so much, but it’s especially hard when it’s a player like Lou who has done everything right and contributed so much to our team,” said Doeren. “I’m glad that he will continue to be a part of the program as a student coach and even though his journey has taken a different course, I know that he will be successful in life.”



“As much as it hurts to give up the game I love, I’m glad that I’ll still be a part of the program and be out there with my brothers,” Acceus said.

N.C. State’s season opener against Wake Forest is set for Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. in Winston-Salem.