NC State shakes off Daniels injury, snap losing streak in win over Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There aren’t many better feelings than snapping an annoying losing streak, and that’s exactly what the N.C. State Wolfpack did tonight.

On the back of a red-hot night from senior guard Devon Daniels, the Wolfpack defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 72-67.

Daniels, who is known for doing damage from the perimeter, scored in a multitude of ways in the contest.

The night unfortunately did not end well for Daniels as he left the game with about nine minutes remaining with a lower-body injury. He ended up with 20 points on 7-10 from the field and 10 rebounds.

The Wolfpack found a way to maintain its lead down the stretch without Daniels, getting clutch buckets from junior forward Jericole Hellems, among others.

Wake Forest made a run when Daniels left the game, cutting the Wolfpack’s 18-point second-half lead to as little as five. But it wasn’t enough.

The Demon Deacons had three players score in double figures.

The Wolfpack will meet Syracuse next while Wake Forest will welcome Miami.