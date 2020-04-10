NC State signee, Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Andrew Harvey reflects on his first love: Golf

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 13 years ago, Andrew Harvey played in a junior golf tournament in Pinehurst. On the bag that day was his dad, former N.C. State quarterback Terry Harvey.

“I’m sure he gave me some advice,” said Andrew. But knowing me, I probably didn’t take it.”

Andrew is all grown up now, 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. This past season he led Cardinal Gibbons to the state finals in football.

But more than a decade ago, golf was Andrew’s sport.

“He loved the sport and was really, really good at it before he jumped over to basketball and some other things and kind of got away from the game in large part but it’s kind of good to reflect,” said Terry Harvey.

Despite all his early success on the golf course, Andrew gravitated away from the sport.

Basketball, baseball, and football began to fill his hours. Suddenly, the sport he grew up with, his first love, was no longer in the picture.

“Was probably away from the game for five, six years and then rekindled when I got to high school,” admitted Andrew.

Terry Harvey is glad his son recaptured his zest for the sport. It gives the two a chance to relive the old days when golf took center stage. But even then, the elder Harvey knew there would come a day when Andrew would break away on his own. It happens… to all fathers.

“He’s doing his own thing,” said Terry Harvey. “He’s a senior and he’s getting ready to go away to college. We know our days are numbered as parents, but yeh we’re going to miss him he’s been a blessing to our family.”

Andrew will play football next season at N.C. State, just like his father. There, he’ll have plenty of time to build future memories while wearing the red and white. Still, it’s those memories from long ago that will always hold a special place for Andrew.

It’s always a great time to get out and play with my dad,” said Andrew. “Growing up and watching him it’s just one of those moments that I’ll cherish forever.”

