NC State silent down the stretch in 5th-straight loss, 69-51 to Wake Forest

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina State guard Dereon Seabron Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A five-minute scoring drought to end the game sealed North Carolina State’s fifth loss in a row — 69-51 at home to Wake Forest.

The Wolfpack faced a 31-28 deficit at halftime and stayed within reach through the first 10 minutes of the second half. Dereon Seabron’s layup tied the game at 45 apiece with 9:10 left, giving the team and home fans energy down the stretch.

With less than five minutes to go, Daivien Williamson hit a 3-pointer and followed it 12 seconds later with a layup. It gave the visiting Demon Deacons a 58-51 lead with 4:45 left.

The spurt shifted momentum — so much so that N.C. State failed to make a basket over the final few minutes as Wake Forest poured it on.

N.C. State shot 32.2 percent from the field and made just 3-of-22 long-range attempts.

Wake Forest, meanwhile, was 54 percent from the field.

Four Wake Forest players finished in double digits.

Seabron scored a game high 22 points. No other Wolfpack player had more than 9 points.

The loss was N.C. State’s fifth straight. Next up is a trip to Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories