NC State silent down the stretch in 5th-straight loss, 69-51 to Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A five-minute scoring drought to end the game sealed North Carolina State’s fifth loss in a row — 69-51 at home to Wake Forest.

The Wolfpack faced a 31-28 deficit at halftime and stayed within reach through the first 10 minutes of the second half. Dereon Seabron’s layup tied the game at 45 apiece with 9:10 left, giving the team and home fans energy down the stretch.

With less than five minutes to go, Daivien Williamson hit a 3-pointer and followed it 12 seconds later with a layup. It gave the visiting Demon Deacons a 58-51 lead with 4:45 left.

The spurt shifted momentum — so much so that N.C. State failed to make a basket over the final few minutes as Wake Forest poured it on.

N.C. State shot 32.2 percent from the field and made just 3-of-22 long-range attempts.

Wake Forest, meanwhile, was 54 percent from the field.

Four Wake Forest players finished in double digits.

Seabron scored a game high 22 points. No other Wolfpack player had more than 9 points.

The loss was N.C. State’s fifth straight. Next up is a trip to Pittsburgh.