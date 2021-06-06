NC State sinks Crimson Tide with home runs 8-1

RUSTON, La. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State University baseball team Saturday started the NCAA regional with a bang — scoring eight runs, all via the home run, wiping out third seed Alabama 8-1 at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, La.

Luca Tresh, Devonte Brown, Tyler McDonough and Jose Torres teamed up for five long balls on the day.

“After that ACC championship game I think we were all a little down but I think none of us took our eyes off what was next and the big picture,” said Wolfpack right fielder Devonte Brown. “We were all ready to go all week. We were excited, we were having fun at practice so I think today was a very important day. We came out ready to go swinging the bats, pitching was amazing today was a fun day.”

Along with the smoking hot bats, the pitching was as dominant as ever. Reid Johnston tossed eight strong innings, giving up one earned run while scattering four hits and striking out seven.

Chris Villaman slammed the door in the 9th inning with a pair of strikeouts in the final inning.

“Reid’s just had an unbelievable career here in N.C. State,” said N.C. State head coach Elliott Avent. “It was very important that he got us into the 9th today.”

“I’ve been able to throw strikes consistently and get ahead but you know the guys behind me have been making play after play and that kind of makes it easy,” said starting pitcher Reid Johnston. “When you have guys behind you that can make plays you’re not scared and it’s easier to pitch.”

The Wolfpack will face Louisiana Tech Sunday at 7 p.m.