NC State still seeking that elusive signature win

North Carolina State’s Zonovan Knight (7) stretches for the goal line but falls short while in the grasp of Furman’s Hugh Ryan (6) and Ivan Yates (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For N.C. State, opportunity knocks – again.

Two weeks ago, the Wolfpack had an opportunity for that elusive “signature win.”

Instead, the Pack fell flat in a 24-10 loss at Mississippi State.

“It was definitely a missed opportunity,” lamented Wolfpack wide receiver Porter Rooks. “I wouldn’t necessarily call it a wake-up call or we got too comfortable we just didn’t execute, we didn’t come to play.”

Guess who’s knocking on the door now?

It’s opportunity.

On Saturday, the Pack has a chance for the ultimate signature win when ACC heavyweight Clemson comes to town.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “Anytime you get to play a team like this that’s been the gold standard in our league it’s a great opportunity for our football team.”

Doeren is still looking for his signature win as head coach of the Wolfpack.

He’s had some good wins – including knocking off No. 12 Florida State in 2017.

A heartbreaking missed field goal six years ago at Clemson would certainly have qualified as a marquee win.

A win on Saturday would certainly put that crushing loss to bed. Clemson has appeared vulnerable so far this season, the Pack has a chance to pounce.

“We’re not going to hide the fact that it’s a big game,” admitted Rooks. “It’s definitely a big game but at the end of the day, it’s another game. Every game on our schedule we take the same approach, we’re trying to go 1-0.”

Still, 1-0 would never feel better for the Pack against a team that has won 8 straight against them and 15 of the last 16 meetings between the two.

The opportunity is there for the taking.

Can N.C. State finally breakthrough for that hard-to-find signature win?

Saturday feels like as good a time as ever.