NC State still seeking that elusive signature win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For N.C. State, opportunity knocks – again.
Two weeks ago, the Wolfpack had an opportunity for that elusive “signature win.”
Instead, the Pack fell flat in a 24-10 loss at Mississippi State.
“It was definitely a missed opportunity,” lamented Wolfpack wide receiver Porter Rooks. “I wouldn’t necessarily call it a wake-up call or we got too comfortable we just didn’t execute, we didn’t come to play.”
Guess who’s knocking on the door now?
It’s opportunity.
On Saturday, the Pack has a chance for the ultimate signature win when ACC heavyweight Clemson comes to town.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “Anytime you get to play a team like this that’s been the gold standard in our league it’s a great opportunity for our football team.”
Doeren is still looking for his signature win as head coach of the Wolfpack.
He’s had some good wins – including knocking off No. 12 Florida State in 2017.
A heartbreaking missed field goal six years ago at Clemson would certainly have qualified as a marquee win.
A win on Saturday would certainly put that crushing loss to bed. Clemson has appeared vulnerable so far this season, the Pack has a chance to pounce.
“We’re not going to hide the fact that it’s a big game,” admitted Rooks. “It’s definitely a big game but at the end of the day, it’s another game. Every game on our schedule we take the same approach, we’re trying to go 1-0.”
Still, 1-0 would never feel better for the Pack against a team that has won 8 straight against them and 15 of the last 16 meetings between the two.
The opportunity is there for the taking.
Can N.C. State finally breakthrough for that hard-to-find signature win?
Saturday feels like as good a time as ever.