NC State to allow some students, season ticket holders to attend home football game against Duke

RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the James Madison Dukes at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State said around 4,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Wolfpack’s Oct. 17 game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Tickets will not be sold for the game – the tickets will be divided among several groups, N.C. State’s athletic department said.

As of Money, tickets will only be available to season ticket holders unless there are additional changes to capacity guidelines set forth by the state of North Carolina.

“2020 season ticket-holders who donated to Preserve the Pack will have the opportunity to request tickets based upon campaign tiers,” N.C. State said. “Season ticket-holders will receive direct correspondence from the ticket office.”

Half of the available tickets will go to N.C. State students.

Student-Athletes and team staff will be allotted guests which will total around 600 tickets.

“We felt it important to both give an appropriate portion to our amazing student population, while also showing our gratitude to the many who contributed at such generous levels towards Preserve the Pack,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “We have some of the most passionate students, alumni and fans in the country and we want to allow them to be a part of the Carter-Finley Stadium experience.”

The Blue Devils and Wolfpack kickoff at 3:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on Fox Sports South.