NC State to compete in NIT, faces Davidson in Thursday game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University will see postseason competition in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wolfpack (13-10) was selected Sunday to compete in the tournament which will take place starting Wednesday at locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.

N.C. State, the No. 2 seed on one side of the bracket, will face Davidson — also from North Carolina — at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Davidson is 13-8 on the season.

The tournament has just 16 teams this year. Games will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and at UNT Coliseum on the campus of North Texas in Denton, Texas.

The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.