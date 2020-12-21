NC State to face Kentucky in Gator Bowl on Jan. 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced Sunday that North Carolina State University’s football team would be headed to a bowl game.
The Wolfpack, ranked No. 23, will play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Florida, according to a news release from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
N.C. State will face off against Kentucky in the game, which is set for noon on Saturday, Jan. 2. at TIAA Bank Field.
The Gator Bowl will mark the sixth bowl appearance in the last eight seasons under current N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren.
The Wolfpack (8-3) has made 32 previous bowl appearances overall, posting a 17-14-1 record.
