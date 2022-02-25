RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State University’s Senior Day festivities are sure to go by in a blink of an eye.

The Pack will honor its seniors at Saturday’s final home game versus arch-rival University of North Carolina, and the roll call will be short.

Jericole Hellems and Thomas Allen will take one final bow in front of the Wolfpack faithful, but only Hellems will find playing time.

Allen injured his foot against Boston College on Wednesday and his college playing career is most likely over.

“Man it’s heartbreaking to me,” N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts said of Allen’s injury. “I’m not going to rule him out for the rest of the season, but it will be a challenge. There’s a good chance he won’t play again this year.”

But Hellems will, and you can bet he’d like nothing more than to have a big game in his final home contest.

“Jericole is about what N.C. State is about,” Keatts said. “We punch the clock, he has made himself into a really good player. He has been a hard-working guy since he has been here and I’m excited for him that he has the opportunity to go through Senior Night.”

Keatts said he hopes Wolfpack fans come out and show their support for a player not often found in today’s college basketball: a player who stays with one college program for his entire career.

“Hopefully (Saturday) means a lot to a lot of people and they’re there to congratulate, or just appreciate, what a young man has done when he stays four years in a Power Five program,” Keatts said. “It typically doesn’t happen. You either transfer, or you’re a pro, or you leave early thinking you’re a pro, and this kid’s situation, he has been here from the beginning all the way to the end.”

N.C. State and UNC are set to meet for the 242nd time on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.