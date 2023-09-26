RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University is paying tribute to one of the best players to ever suit up for Wolfpack basketball.

On Monday, N.C. State announced it’s set to honor three-time All-American David Thompson with a statue that will soon be placed outside of Reynolds Coliseum.

Widely regarded as one of the best athletes in Atlantic Coast Conference history, Thompson started for the N.C. State men’s basketball program for three seasons from 1972-1975. The Boiling Spring native concluded each season as a unanimous first-team All-American, as well as won the ACC Player of the Year award all three years.

“This is such a deserved honor for the greatest basketball player to ever wear an NC State jersey,” N.C. State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said in a released statement. “He is one of the most iconic players to ever play in the ACC and our hope is that this statue will ensure that generations of NC State students and fans will always remember the legacy and contributions of David Thompson.”

Along with his numerous collegiate accomplishments, Thompson was named the Associated Press National Player of the Year in 1974 and 1975. He’s one of only five players in college basketball history to win this award multiple times.

During the 1973-1974 season, Thompson led the Wolfpack to their first national championship in program history. He ended his college career with 2,309 points in 86 total games, leading the ACC in scoring all three seasons.

Thompson was the all-time career scoring leader in N.C. State and ACC history when he graduated.

The statue unveiling is scheduled to take place at Reynolds Coliseum on Dec. 6.

The event is set to start at 11:30 a.m. and will be open to the public.

Thompson is the first student-athlete at N.C. State to ever have a statue on campus.