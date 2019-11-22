NC State to miss bowl game after 4th straight loss

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 21: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets makes the reception for a touchdown during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCN) – Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter weren’t enough to keep North Carolina State’s dreams of bowl eligibility alive. The Wolfpack couldn’t get the 2-point conversion to tie the game with a little more than five minutes left.

Georgia Tech scored two touchdowns before a Christopher Dunn field goal put the Wolfpack on the board with 2:02 left in the first half. Ahmarean Brown caught an 11-yard touchdown from James Graham to push the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 21-3 just before the intermission.

Devin Leary linked up with Cary Angeline about three minutes into the fourth quarter, then Ricky Person Jr. punched one in from a yard out to pull within two points, but N.C. State couldn’t get any closer.

Jordan Mason and quarterback James Graham combined for 253 rushing yards for Georgia Tech.

N.C. State began its season 4-2. It will host North Carolina Nov. 30 in its season finale.