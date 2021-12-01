NC State tops Nebraska in wild 4OT thriller in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It took four overtimes but North Carolina State knocked off Nebraska, 104-100, Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Daeron Seabron’s work at the free-throw line kept the Wolfpack alive. His late freebies forced overtime, then forced the second extra period. A dunk from Seabron helped N.C. State erase a 5-point deficit in the second overtime.
Seabron made a layup with 5 seconds left in the second overtime to give the Wolfpack an 86-85 lead. Bryce McGowens had a chance to likely win the game for the visiting Cornhuskers, but his 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe only forced a third overtime.
In the fourth and final overtime period, Seabron hit a layup with 47 seconds left to put N.C. State ahead 100-95. He knocked down a pair of foul shots to keep the lead at 5 points with 28 ticks left. Kobe Webster’s 3-pointer brought Nebraska to within a shot, 103-100 with 4 seconds to play, but it was too late.
Seabron finished with 39 points and 18 rebounds. Jericole Hellems, Casey Morsell, and Cam Hayes all scored in double figures, too.
As a team, N.C. State shot just below 37 percent from the floor but was 32-for-43 at the free-throw line.
McGowens and Alonzo Verge Jr. combined for 49 points for Nebraska.
The Wolfpack now sets its sights on Saturday’s clash with Louisville. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at PNC Arena.