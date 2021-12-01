NC State tops Nebraska in wild 4OT thriller in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron (1) dunks the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It took four overtimes but North Carolina State knocked off Nebraska, 104-100, Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Daeron Seabron’s work at the free-throw line kept the Wolfpack alive. His late freebies forced overtime, then forced the second extra period. A dunk from Seabron helped N.C. State erase a 5-point deficit in the second overtime.

Seabron made a layup with 5 seconds left in the second overtime to give the Wolfpack an 86-85 lead. Bryce McGowens had a chance to likely win the game for the visiting Cornhuskers, but his 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe only forced a third overtime.

In the fourth and final overtime period, Seabron hit a layup with 47 seconds left to put N.C. State ahead 100-95. He knocked down a pair of foul shots to keep the lead at 5 points with 28 ticks left. Kobe Webster’s 3-pointer brought Nebraska to within a shot, 103-100 with 4 seconds to play, but it was too late.

Seabron finished with 39 points and 18 rebounds. Jericole Hellems, Casey Morsell, and Cam Hayes all scored in double figures, too.

As a team, N.C. State shot just below 37 percent from the floor but was 32-for-43 at the free-throw line.

McGowens and Alonzo Verge Jr. combined for 49 points for Nebraska.

The Wolfpack now sets its sights on Saturday’s clash with Louisville. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at PNC Arena.