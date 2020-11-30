NC State, William & Mary cancel Monday game due to coronavirus

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nc state basketball generic_1520654101294.JPG.jpg

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — North Carolina State says its men’s basketball game against William & Mary on Monday has been canceled due to coronavirus issues within the William & Mary program.

The school announced the move late Sunday, saying that it was “exploring several options” to replace the game in the Wolfpack lineup.

The game was planned for 7 p.m. at Reynolds Coliseum. N.C. State said the school “will announce an update if and when it becomes available.”

William & Mary athletics spokesman Kris Sears didn’t immediately return an email from The Associated Press regarding the nature of those virus issues.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories