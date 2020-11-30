NC State, William & Mary cancel Monday game due to coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — North Carolina State says its men’s basketball game against William & Mary on Monday has been canceled due to coronavirus issues within the William & Mary program.

The school announced the move late Sunday, saying that it was “exploring several options” to replace the game in the Wolfpack lineup.

The game was planned for 7 p.m. at Reynolds Coliseum. N.C. State said the school “will announce an update if and when it becomes available.”

William & Mary athletics spokesman Kris Sears didn’t immediately return an email from The Associated Press regarding the nature of those virus issues.