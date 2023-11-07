RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris, who took over the starting job earlier this season and led the Wolfpack to a 3-1 record in four games, plans to redshirt the remainder of the 2023 season, according to 247Sports.

This decision comes following back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference victories over Clemson and Miami.

In order to maintain his redshirt eligibility, Morris is unable to play in another game this year.

Morris secured the starting gig over veteran quarterback Brennan Armstrong after the Wolfpack’s home loss to Louisville. During his four starts, Morris completed 63-of-115 passes for 713 yards, while accumulating seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

He threw for three touchdowns and only had one interception in the wins over Clemson and Miami.

N.C. State (6-3, 3-2 ACC) has already clinched bowl eligibility with three regular-season games left this year.

Morris sitting out for the rest of the season opens the door for Armstrong to return to the starting role. The Virginia transfer led the Wolfpack to a 3-2 record to open the season.

N.C. State will next square off against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Kick-off is set for 2 p.m.