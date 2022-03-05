GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State women’s basketball team will be playing for all the marbles after defeating Virginia Tech 70-55 Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack (27-3, 17-1 ACC regular season) handed the Hokies (23-8, 13-5 regular season) the loss after their women’s team advanced to the semifinals for the first time.

Center Elissa Cunane led the way with 20 points, while forward Jada Boyd sunk 16 in off the bench.

NC State outscored Virginia Tech each quarter, too, taking a 31-27 lead to the half en-route to the victory.

This came from the Wolfpack shooting better than 43-percent from the floor, compared to the Hokies’ 33-percent.

Cunane also secured a double-double, hauling in 13 rebounds. She was the only player in the game with double-figure rebounds.

Additionally, her and guard Kai Crutchfield each hit multiple three-pointers to help keep the scoring going in critical moments for NC State. The Wolfpack finished with seven in the game.

Meanwhile, seven total players scored for NC State on Saturday.

The Wolfpack also finished shooting 28-percent from behind the arc and almost 78-percent from the charity stripe.

They’ll play for the tournament title Sunday at noon.