NC State women move on to Sweet 16 after beating USF, 79-67

North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane celebrates in front of South Florida forward Bethy Mununga (20) after making a basket during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WNCN) – The N.C. State women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 following their 79-67 win over South Florida on Tuesday.

The No. 1 Pack and No. 8 Bulls traded leads in the first and second quarters.

N.C. State even trailed 36-35 at the half but surged in the third quarter to help take down the Bulls.

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane and Jada Boyd each recorded a double-double.

Cunane finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Boyd had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Jakia Brown-Turner recorded 19 points for the Pack.

All five of the Wolfpack starters scored in double-digits.

This will be the third Sweet 16 appearance for head coach Wes Moore while at N.C. State. The Pack made it to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and 2019 under Moore.

Before that, the Pack last made it to the Sweet 16 in 2001.

N.C. State will play the winner of the No. 12 Belmont/No. 4 Indiana game.