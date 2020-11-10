NC State women’s basketball earns top 10 preseason ranking

North Carolina State women’s basketball coach Wes Moore flashes the Wolfpack symbol during the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. State women’s basketball team will start the season in the top 10 after the AP released its preseason poll on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack are ranked No. 8 after winning the 2020 ACC women’s basketball tournament in the days before the pandemic canceled remaining postseason play.

State is one of four Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the top 25 – No. 5 Louisville, No. 22 Notre Dame, and No. 23 Syracuse.

Florida State, North Carolina, Boston College, and Duke also received votes.

Under head coach Wes Moore, N.C. State has competed in three consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 2017 through 2019.

The Pack has made it to two-straight NCAA Sweet 16s (2018, 2019).

Two members of the Wolfpack were named to All-ACC teams on Tuesday :

Elissa Cunane: Preseason All-ACC Team (ACC coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel)

Jakia Brown-Turner: Preseason All-ACC (ACC coaches)

Last year, State finished with a 28-4 (14-4 ACC) record.

The No. 1 Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women’s Top 25 released Tuesday.

Following the Gamecocks at No. 2 was Stanford, which received the other first-place vote from the national media panel. It’s the Cardinal’s highest ranking in the preseason since the 2009 season when the team also was second.

The Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 each have five teams in the preseason poll.

The ACC has four, with the Big East and Big 12 each having two.

The Missouri Valley and West Coast Conference each have one program in the Top 25. It’s the first time since 2015 that two mid-major teams were ranked in the preseason poll. It’s also only the second time that Gonzaga has been in the preseason Top 25.

The Zags were ranked No. 25 in the first poll in 2013.