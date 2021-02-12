NC State women’s basketball game against Notre Dame postponed due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that a North Carolina State University women’s basketball game planned for Monday would be postponed.

The game, which would have taken place against Notre Dame, was postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results in the Notre Dame program, the conference said in a news release.

Quarantines and contact tracing are taking place in the Notre Dame team, officials said.

Also, the conference announced that the Louisville at Syracuse women’s basketball game planned for Sunday would also be postponed.

That game’s delay is because of a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville women’s basketball program, the news release said.

Dates for not released Friday for when the games would be played.