NC State women’s basketball head coach Moore earns National Coach of the Year award

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fresh off of a round of 32 win in the NCAA Tournament, N.C. State women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore earned the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) 2021 United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year.

Moore, a first-time winner of the award, will receive the Pat Summitt Trophy, named for the late legendary Tennessee coach and awarded annually to the national coaches of the year in each of the WBCA’s six membership divisions.

“I appreciate this special honor because it carries the WBCA name and represents all the great coaches that I respect so much,” said Moore. “I realize, in many ways, this is a team award, so I’d like to thank all of the unbelievable players we have at NC State, as well as the assistant coaches and staff that play such an important role in our success. Again, thank you WBCA for this award, but more importantly for allowing me to associate with so many wonderful people in this great game of ours.”

The 2020-21 season has been an odd one for many, but historic in many ways for the Wolfpack.

Moore, who has guided the team to consistent success in his eight seasons as N.C. State’s head coach helped the Wolfpack achieve its highest poll ranking since 1990 at No. 2 and a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament, a first for the program.

N.C. State has won back-to-back ACC Tournament titles, marking the program’s first time winning consecutive titles at the conference championship. Moore took home the ACC Coach of the Year award as well.

Moore helped lead the team to two victories over the nation’s top-ranked teams, making his squad the first program in the last 20 years to earn two AP No. 1 wins on the road in a single season.

Moore also authored a perfect 11-0 record inside Reynolds Coliseum, joining the 1977-78 squad as the only Wolfpack teams to end their years unbeaten at home.

“Respected and well-liked by his peers, Wes is a winner,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew. “He was a college basketball player and has continued his love of the game through coaching. He has won at every NCAA level throughout his very successful career. He is a talented teacher who pushes his student-athletes to realize their full potential in basketball, the classroom and life. Wes was chosen for this honor after leading his team to an exceptional season. The WBCA recognizes and applauds his leadership example that can be seen in his student-athletes, institution and community.”

The Wolfpack will also play in its third consecutive Sweet 16.

Moore has compiled a 190-64 (.748) record while serving as the leader of the Pack. He owns 748 career wins, which ranks eighth among active NCAA Division I women’s basketball coaches.

Under Moore’s leadership, the Pack has put together six consecutive 20+ win seasons, earned three-straight AP Top 10 finishes and qualified for five overall and four-straight NCAA Tournaments.