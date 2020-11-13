NC State women’s basketball team ready to live up to lofty expectations

North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore directs his team against Louisville during the first half of a Women’s Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament semifinal game in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State women’s head basketball coach Wes Moore was asked if he’d like to see all three of the Triangle’s women’s programs ranked in the top ten.

“I want to see at least the red team stays there,” Moore laughed.

Moore’s team will begin the year there. The Wolfpack is the 8th ranked team in the nation. Duke and North Carolina have some work to do join the Pack, both are unranked.

And while the Wolfpack has blown by its two rivals, don’t expect the red and white to become complacent. Winning the ACC title last season lit a fire under the Wolfpack program.

“That makes you hungry, that makes you want more,” said Moore. “But a lot of the accolades we’re receiving right now, I think ESPN has us 6th, AP has us 8th. That’s great but they’re based pretty much on the past.”

The future, though, certainly looks bright. Especially with star forward Elissa Cunane back for her junior campaign after averaging 16 points and ten rebounds a year ago.

“Elissa’s playing really well right now,” gushed Moore. “She’s in the best condition of her life. Her hook shot has become unbelievable, left, or right-handed. And today she made a step-back three-pointer.”

That’s sure to get the attention of the rest of the league.

In fact, the Wolfpack is embracing its lofty status. This team likes to hear its name called when discussions turn to the elites in college basketball.

“I think we’re not shying away from it,” bragged Moore. “We’re excited about the opportunity. But it’s going to be a big challenge.”

That’s why Moore has talked to his team about staying grounded.

“External expectations don’t help you win games,” Moore explained. “They’re great we all love them but they don’t help you win games.”

“Internal expectations help you win games because the coaches and players are doing everything they can to win games then those kinds of expectations are good.”

The Wolfpack’s internal expectations better are sky-high. Because that’s exactly where the external expectations are for this squad.