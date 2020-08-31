NC State women’s soccer opts out of 2020 season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State women’s soccer said the team will not compete this fall due to the number of injuries and members of the team not returning to Raleigh for the semester.
N.C. State said the team will continue to train for a spring season if it happens.
