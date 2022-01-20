NC State wrestling to compete against Campbell after Virginia Tech cancels trip to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The fifth-ranked North Carolina State wrestling squad was supposed to open its ACC slate with a top-10 battle against No. 7 Virginia Tech on Friday. Due to what is being called “a decision within the Virginia Tech wrestling program,” the Hokies will not be making the trip down to Raleigh and will forfeit their ACC opener.

Usually, a cancellation this late is wiped off the books and chalked up as a missed chance to compete, but this time things worked out quite well not just for N.C. State, but also for a trio of local schools.

The first bit of good fortune is the Wolfpack was able to find a replacement. They will be in action this weekend traveling to Campbell for a dual Sunday night at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be the first in a dual setting for the Camels and Wolfpack since 2014.

The second bit of good fortune goes to Duke and North Carolina. Following the cancellation of the N.C. State and Virginia Tech match, the dual between UNC and Duke moves from ACC Network Extra to ACC Network. The Blue Devils’ dual will remain at 7 p.m.

Friday’s match will be the first of two broadcasted on the ACC Network for the Blue Devils, with the next set for Feb. 4 at, believe it or not, Virginia Tech.