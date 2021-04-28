NC State’s Alim McNeill is close to living his NFL dream

North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) scores a touchdown against North Carolina State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – From a 230 pound linebacker at Sanderson High School to a 335 pound nose guard just down the road at N.C. State, Alim McNeill is ready for the next challenge.

He knows all about the rich history of Wolfpack defenders and is ready to add his name to that list.

“I have thought about it but not to an extent because I have not made it. I’m still on my way to progressing to get to the NFL,” McNeill admitted. “I’ve not made it yet but I have thought about that.”

McNeill said he’s been in contact with as many as 10 teams, including the Carolina Panthers.

Former N.C. State lineman Bradley Chubb was the No. 5 overall pick in 2018. (Jeff Reeves/CBS 17)

When asked if there is one team that stands out he said “no.”

Just playing in the NFL has always been a dream of his, and McNeill said the team that does nab him will be getting a gem.

“A guy who’s going to go out and make plays on the field but is also a great guy off the field,” explained McNeill. “No issues, none of that, I’m always locked in. I’m always looking for the opportunity to become a better teammate and just a better guy on the field.”

Some mock drafts have McNeill going as high as the second round while most feel he’ll be picked in the third or fourth round.

Regardless, the former Wolfpack standout is excited for what’s ahead.

“I’m really just trying to keep the confidence in myself because this is what I’ve worked for,” said McNeill. “It’s time to feast, it’s time to eat, get what I need to do and keep my confidence and my cool and just ball out.”

It’s what he’s done ever since he burst onto the scene at Sanderson High School.