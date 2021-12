North Carolina State’s Manny Bates (15) slams for two points against Appalachian State during an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State forward Manny Bates underwent successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday, the University said on Thursday.

Bates, a redshirt junior, traveled to Florida to have the procedure done by Dr. James Andrews.

Bates has since returned to Raleigh and has started rehab.

N.C. State previously announced Bates would miss the season after suffering a right shoulder dislocation against Bucknell in the first game of the season.