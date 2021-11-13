NC State’s comeback falls short in 45-42 loss to Wake Forest

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary passes against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Sam Hartman accounted for four touchdowns while Justice Ellison ran for his second fourth-quarter score with 1:47 left to help No. 13 Wake Forest beat No. 21 North Carolina State 45-42 on Saturday night, claiming a critical Atlantic Coast Conference division win.

Wake Forest now must win one of its last two games to secure the Atlantic Division winner’s ticket to the ACC championship game

Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman threw for three touchdowns and three interceptions. Ellison had two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Coming into the game, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said his team was in “playoff mode.”

Wake Forest was up by 10 points late in the fourth quarter, but N.C. State scored a touchdown in the final minutes, pulling them to within three.

Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns but threw two interceptions.