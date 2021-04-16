NC State’s Dave Doeren gets contract extension through 2025

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Head coach Dave Doeren of the North Carolina State Wolfpack watches on before their game against the Syracuse Orange at Carter Finley Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State’s leader of the Wolfpack football team isn’t planning on going anywhere for a while.

The N.C. State Board of Trustees approved a new agreement for the Wolfpack’s head football coach Dave Doeren through the 2025 season.

Entering his ninth season in Raleigh, Doeren ranks second in N.C. State history in wins (55), is the third-longest tenured football coach in the ACC. His tenure ranks 15th nationally.

“NC State football continues to have significant momentum under Dave’s leadership and this new agreement further reflects our commitment to the direction of our program,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “I’m grateful for the loyalty of Dave and Sara, they share our values and are rooted deeply within our community. Dave has assembled a highly experienced and cohesive staff, there is great stability within our program and we will continue to invest in the forward progress of N.C. State football.”

In 2020 Doeren guided N.C. State to an 8-4 mark and an appearance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. N.C. State posted a 7-3 mark in ACC play, the highest number of single-season ACC victories in program history.

It marked the third time in the last four seasons that N.C. State won at least eight games.

Over Doeren’s first eight seasons, N.C. State has made six bowl appearances, including five consecutive between 2014-18.

“I am thankful to Chancellor Woodson, Boo Corrigan, and our respective Boards for the opportunity to be at N.C. State and continue to build and lead this great program,” said Doeren. “Sara and I love Raleigh and the great state of North Carolina. Our children have been able to go to schools in the same city for their elementary, middle and high school years. Not many coaches can say that.”

“The commitment to me and our staff means a lot. We do not take it lightly and we will continue to fight to make this a great program. We have an incredible opportunity here, amazing support from our fan base, and the future is very bright. I give God the glory and will do everything I can to serve these players and our staff.”

Additionally, the Wolfpack reworked the agreements and provided raises for all nine returning assistant coaches, while also increasing its investment in support staff.

N.C. State returns 20 starters for the upcoming season and will open the 2021 campaign on Sept. 2 against USF.