NC State’s Devin Leary back healthy and ready for breakout campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary has a new outlook on football following an injury filled season a year ago.

“The injury just gave me a whole different perspective on the game,” Leary admitted after he suffered a fractured fibula against Duke.

“It (the injury) took a toll on me mentally and physically. Just the time you have to put into rehab, some days aren’t as good as others.”

The injury came at a time when Leary and the Wolfpack were on a roll. The New Jersey native only got three starts a year ago, all of which ended with Pack victories. Now fully healthy, big things are expected of Leary this season.

“Having Devin back for spring ball is a big deal,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “You always love having your starting quarterback leading you on the field.”

That was not the case heading into the season a year ago. During fall camp Leary lost two weeks of practice time due to contact tracing. That allowed Bailey Hockman to grab the starting job before Leary wrestled it away early in week two versus Virginia Tech.

“I think we’ve all seen him take a step forward,” gushed N.C. State center Grant Gibson. “We’re very excited to see what he can do now.”

“We all have faith that he’s going to lead this team so for us, just seeing him out there has been great for us.”

Leary has the trust of his teammates and just as important, the coaching staff as well.

“The mental space he’s in right now is outstanding,” said Doeren. “Devin believes in himself. He’s very confident, not cocky at all just very confident in the role that he’s in.”

And now, Leary heads into his fourth year in the program healthy and beaming with confidence.

“After I got injured I told myself I would never take anything with football for granted,” said Leary. “Just now seeing everything pay off is definitely exciting to see.”