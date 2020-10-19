NC State’s Devin Leary likely out for regular season, Doeren says

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) scrambles for a first down past Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said quarterback Devin Leary is likely out for the remainder of the regular season due to a broken fibula.

“The positive news is he will have a normal, healthy recovery. It’s nothing that will haunt him from an injury standpoint, but it will probably keep him out of the regular season, but we’ll see how fast he can heal,” Doeren said Monday.

Leary broke his leg in the third quarter of the Wolfpack’s 31-20 win over Duke on Saturday.

Leary ran the ball to the right and was crushed by two Blue Devil defenders. Duke’s Lummie Young IV was ejected over a helmet-to-helmet hit on the play.

The No. 23 Wolfpack travels to Chapel Hill on Saturday in a rare ranked matchup against North Carolina at noon.

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

“I know Bailey (Hockman), Ben (Finley), and Ty (Evans) are excited about their opportunity and they will work hard with coach Beck to be ready to help us win games,” Doeren said. “That’s what it’s all about, maximizing your opportunity and the guys around you helping to the best of their ability.”

Hockman was benched following poor showings earlier in the season but helped lead the Pack to a win over Duke.

“I think he knows our offense and is in a different position as a teammate… he’s more comfortable here, he has a good circle of people, and he can be himself,” Doeren said. “I think he understands what his role was. He was a very positive teammate. He was very energetic around his friends, his teammates.”

On the season, Hockman is 27 for 46 for 316 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Leary is 65 for 109 for 879 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Saturday’s game against No. 14 UNC will be the first ranked matchup between the two since 1993.

Leary’s recovery is estimated between four and eight weeks.

N.C. State’s final regular season game is currently scheduled for Dec. 5 against Georgia Tech.