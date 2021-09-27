NC State’s Doeren not concerned about being fined for fans rushing the field after Clemson upset

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State fans let out years of frustration Saturday night when they rushed the field following a double-overtime win over No. 9 Clemson.

The 27-21 win sent Wolfpack fans streaming onto the field at Carter-Finley Stadium after Tiger quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete – sealing the win for State.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren, who had lost his eight previous games against Clemson, isn’t worried about being fined by the Atlantic Coast Conference for having fans on the field.

“I don’t know what the fine will be, but it’s worth it. I thought it was awesome. I’m sure there’s a donor out there who will help us out if we need them to,” he said on Monday.

Doeren called having fans on the field a special moment.

“That was a special moment at N.C. State and if you don’t allow people to celebrate in special moments, I don’t know what we’re doing,” Doeren said.

N.C. State delivers an announcement over the PA during the fourth quarter saying only authorized personnel are allowed on the field following the game.

In years past, security members in bright yellow jackets would stand in front the stands to prevent fans from spilling onto the field. There were no such precautions on Saturday.

When asked about the COVID-19 risk of having fans rush the field, Doeren said “We’re 100 percent vaccinated, players and coaches.”

Masks are not required at Carter-Finley Stadium and the crowd on Saturday was overwhelmingly maskless.

The last time N.C. State fans stormed the field at Carter-Finley Stadium was November 23, 2002, when the Wolfpack upset No. 14 Florida State 17-7.

Arkansas was fined $100,000 by the SEC after Razorback fans stormed the field on Saturday following a 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas.