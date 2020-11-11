NC State’s Hockman gets second chance against his old team – Florida State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State starting quarterback Bailey Hockman admits he won’t be able to recognize very many players on this year’s Florida State team.

“I don’t know nearly as much of the players as I did last year,” said Hockman. “They’re younger and a lot of the guys left.”

Including Hockman three years ago.

The Wolfpack junior signal-caller began his career in Tallahassee, redshirting in 2017 before deciding to transfer to N.C. State.

On Saturday, Hockman will get another chance to beat his former team.

A year ago, he threw for 208 yards and a touchdown in the Pack’s 31-13 road loss.

“Yeah, I’m really excited,” Hockman said. “We’ve just got to keep the momentum going from last week.”

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) throws behind his blockers in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

The Georgia native was sharp in his last outing, completing 19 of 28 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Hockman also caught a 31 yard touchdown reception as the Pack nearly upset No. 11 Miami – 44-41.

“I played this game before, I played in it last year,” Hockman explained. “It’s good to see all the guys. It should be a lot of fun to see those guys and play against them.”

In a perfect world Hockman would be suiting up with those guys instead of playing against them.

“Obviously I went to Florida State to play for Jimbo (Fisher),” said Hockman. “And when he left that was kind of hard.”

Florida State quarterbacks Bailey Hockman (10) and James Blackman (1) share a laugh after interviews concluded at the NCAA college football media day Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

“Me and Taggert (former FSU head coach Willie Taggert) had a little bit of a disagreement and ultimately I just felt like it wasn’t where I was supposed to be at.”

Hockman transferred to Hutchinson Community College, sitting out the year due to NCAA transfer rules.

He enrolled at N.C. State in January 2019.

“I just felt like I needed a change,” Hockman said. “Ended up working out pretty well.”