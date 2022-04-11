NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WNCN) – With the No. 22 pick in Monday’s WNBA Draft, former North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx.

Jones returned to the Wolfpack for the 2021-22 season in her extra year of eligibility and was a Second Team All-ACC (Atlantic Coastal Conference), Honorable Mention All-ACC and surpassed 1,000 career points in late Feb.

She shot a career-best 53-percent from the field during the 2021-22 season, to finish shooting 47-percent in her Wolfpack career. Jones averaged 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in her career.

Jones also leaves N.C. State in the top-15 of key categories. She finished 11th all-time in 3-point percentage (.355), 14th in free throw percentage (.725) and 14th in rebounds (734).

Additionally, just six picks later, Minnesota picked again, taking University of South Dakota’s center Hannah Sjerven as a teammate to Jones.