NC State’s Manny Bates out for season with shoulder injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State said redshirt junior center Manny Bates will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated shoulder.

Coach Kevin Keatts said Friday that he is “heartbroken for many reasons” to announce the severity of Bates’ injury.

The elite shot-blocker from Fayetteville dislocated his right shoulder during the first minute he played in the Wolfpack’s season-opening victory over Bucknell University.

Manny will miss the rest of the season after suffering a right shoulder dislocation on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/apicrFSAUQ — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 12, 2021

He averaged nearly 10 points per game last season and has averaged 2.7 blocked shots during his career. He considered jumping to the NBA before returning for a third season at N.C. State.

“Manny has the work ethic and the positive mental attitude to come back from this,” Keatts said. “I know he’ll come back stronger and I know Manny’s best basketball is still ahead of him.”

Keatts did not say who will replace him in the rotation.