NC State’s Manny Bates out for season with shoulder injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State said redshirt junior center Manny Bates will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated shoulder.
Coach Kevin Keatts said Friday that he is “heartbroken for many reasons” to announce the severity of Bates’ injury.
The elite shot-blocker from Fayetteville dislocated his right shoulder during the first minute he played in the Wolfpack’s season-opening victory over Bucknell University.
He averaged nearly 10 points per game last season and has averaged 2.7 blocked shots during his career. He considered jumping to the NBA before returning for a third season at N.C. State.
“Manny has the work ethic and the positive mental attitude to come back from this,” Keatts said. “I know he’ll come back stronger and I know Manny’s best basketball is still ahead of him.”
Keatts did not say who will replace him in the rotation.