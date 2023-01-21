CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The Wolfpack’s Terquavion Smith is OK after he was taken off the court on a stretcher following an injury in the N.C. State game against UNC-Chapel Hill Saturday, his mother said Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, Smith’s mother also said that her son’s first question was “What’s the score?” when she got on the ambulance with her son. Without sophomore guard Smith — the leading scorer in the ACC — for much of the second half, N.C. State fell to UNC 80-69.

Smith hit the floor hard after he drove to the basket in the second half and was fouled by UNC forward Leaky Black.

Smith was trying to finish a left-handed runner but fell backward during the foul.

A stretcher was brought out to remove Smith, whose arm was in an inflatable cast as he was taken off the court with 9:45 remaining in the second half. Smith was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

N.C. State basketball officials later said Smith suffered an elbow and neck injury.

Just after the injury, the entire N.C. State team was huddled around Smith and they had their arms around each other as the medics worked to move him.

After the game, UNC Head Coach Hubert Davis said Leaky Black had already asked for Smith’s phone number to check on him and make sure he is okay.

“My prayers and thoughts right now are with Terquavion. I know he did go to the hospital and we are waiting to hear back,” N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “It’s a very emotional situation for me right now. Obviously, the game is very important. I thought our guys were fine but my prayers and my thoughts always go to my players of these types of moments.”

North Carolina State player Terquavion Smith, bottom, is tended by medical personnel after he crashed to the floor after being fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

“I haven’t seen it, when he fell, I went directly to him. I’ve known Leaky Black, so I don’t think he would’ve made a dirty play.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report