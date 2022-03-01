RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore was named ACC Coach of the Year after leading the Wolfpack to its first outright ACC regular-season title in 32 years.

Moore led the No. 3 Pack to 17 conference wins this season – a program record. N.C. State also beat three teams ranked in the top 10 this season and seven over ranked opponents.

Moore also coached State to an undefeated home record of 9-0.

This is the third ACC Coach of the Year honor for Moore.

Moore was honored by the ACC’s Blue Ribbon Panel and by the league’s head coaches.

ACC Coach of the Year Voting

Wes Moore, N,C, State – 150 points

Kenny Brooks, Virginia Tech – 73 points

Niele Ivey, Notre Dame – 70 points

2021-22 Head Coaches Awards

ACC Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

ACC Rookie of the Year: Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, Fr., G

ACC Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State

ACC Defensive Player of the Year: Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F

ACC Sixth Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, NC State, So., G

ACC Most Improved Player: Cameron Swartz, Boston College, Sr., G