NC State’s Wes Moore named ACC Coach of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore was named the ACC Coach of the Year on Tuesday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s head coaches chose Moore as the top coach after he led the Wolfpack to a 17-2 (12-2) record.
The Pack toppled two No. 1 teams this season – South Carolina 54-46 and Louisville 74-60.
Moore has built a powerhouse in Raleigh since being named head coach of the Pack in April 2013.
N.C. State earned a double-bye in this week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro after finishing second in the ACC after Louisville.
2020-21 Blue Ribbon Panel Awards
ACC Player of the Year: Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville
ACC Freshman of the Year: Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse
ACC Coach of the Year: Nell Fortner, Georgia Tech
Blue Ribbon Panel
All-ACC First Team
Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Jr., G Georgia Tech
Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville
Elissa Cunane, Jr., C, NC State
Jakia Brown-Turner, So., W, NC State
Maddy Westbeld, Fr., F, Notre Dame
Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse
Elizabeth Kitley, So., C, Virginia Tech
Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G Virginia Tech
Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest
All-ACC Second Team
Taylor Soule, Jr., F, Boston College
Delicia Washington, Sr., G, Clemson
Morgan Jones, Jr., G, Florida State
Kayla Jones, Sr., F, NC State
Gina Conti, Sr., G Wake Forest
Honorable Mention
Janelle Bailey, Sr., C, North Carolina
Raina Perez, Gr., G, NC State
Jayla Everett, Jr., G, Pitt
Kiara Lewis, Sr., G, Syracuse
Tiana Mangakahia, Gr., G, Syracuse
2020-21 Head Coaches Awards
ACC Player of the Year: Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville
ACC Freshman of the Year: Maddy Westbeld, Fr., F, Notre Dame
ACC Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State
ACC Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech; Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse
ACC Co-Sixth Players of the Year: Jada Boyd, So., F, NC State; Emily Engstler, Jr., G/F, Syracuse
ACC Most Improved Player: Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Jr., G, Georgia Tech
Head Coaches Awards
All-ACC First Team
Taylor Soule, Jr., F, Boston College
Morgan Jones, Jr., G, Florida State
Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech
Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville
Jakia Brown-Turner, So., W, NC State
Elissa Cunane, Jr., C, NC State
Kayla Jones, Sr., F, NC State
Elizabeth Kitley, So., C, Virginia Tech
Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest
All-ACC Second Team
Delicia Washington, Sr., G, Clemson
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Jr., G, Georgia Tech
Maddy Westbeld, Fr., F, Notre Dame
Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse
Gina Conti, Sr., G, Wake Forest
Honorable Mention
Janelle Bailey, Sr., C, North Carolina
Jayla Everett, Jr., G, Pitt
Tiana Mangakahia, Gr., G, Syracuse
All-Defensive Team
Marnelle Garraud, Jr., G, Boston College
Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech
Morgan Jones, Jr., G, Florida State
Mykasa Robinson, Jr., G, Louisville
Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse
All-Freshman Team (Blue Ribbon & Head Coaches are the same)
Gabby Elliott, G, Clemson
Hailey Van Lith, G, Louisville
Olivia Cochran, F, Louisville
Deja Kelly, G, North Carolina
Maddy Westbeld, F, Notre Dame
Kamilla Cardoso, C, Syracuse
Georgia Amoore, G, Virginia Tech
Jewel Spear, G, Wake Forest