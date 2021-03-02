NC State’s Wes Moore named ACC Coach of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore was named the ACC Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s head coaches chose Moore as the top coach after he led the Wolfpack to a 17-2 (12-2) record.

The Pack toppled two No. 1 teams this season – South Carolina 54-46 and Louisville 74-60.

Moore has built a powerhouse in Raleigh since being named head coach of the Pack in April 2013.

N.C. State earned a double-bye in this week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro after finishing second in the ACC after Louisville.

ACC Coach of the Year, as named by his peers 👏👏👏#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/VZREZuLhk4 — #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 2, 2021

2020-21 Blue Ribbon Panel Awards

ACC Player of the Year: Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville

ACC Freshman of the Year: Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse

ACC Coach of the Year: Nell Fortner, Georgia Tech

Blue Ribbon Panel

All-ACC First Team

Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Jr., G Georgia Tech

Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville

Elissa Cunane, Jr., C, NC State

Jakia Brown-Turner, So., W, NC State

Maddy Westbeld, Fr., F, Notre Dame

Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse

Elizabeth Kitley, So., C, Virginia Tech

Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G Virginia Tech

Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest

All-ACC Second Team

Taylor Soule, Jr., F, Boston College

Delicia Washington, Sr., G, Clemson

Morgan Jones, Jr., G, Florida State

Kayla Jones, Sr., F, NC State

Gina Conti, Sr., G Wake Forest

Honorable Mention

Janelle Bailey, Sr., C, North Carolina

Raina Perez, Gr., G, NC State

Jayla Everett, Jr., G, Pitt

Kiara Lewis, Sr., G, Syracuse

Tiana Mangakahia, Gr., G, Syracuse

2020-21 Head Coaches Awards

ACC Player of the Year: Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville

ACC Freshman of the Year: Maddy Westbeld, Fr., F, Notre Dame

ACC Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State

ACC Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech; Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse

ACC Co-Sixth Players of the Year: Jada Boyd, So., F, NC State; Emily Engstler, Jr., G/F, Syracuse

ACC Most Improved Player: Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Jr., G, Georgia Tech

Head Coaches Awards

All-ACC First Team

Taylor Soule, Jr., F, Boston College

Morgan Jones, Jr., G, Florida State

Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech

Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville

Jakia Brown-Turner, So., W, NC State

Elissa Cunane, Jr., C, NC State

Kayla Jones, Sr., F, NC State

Elizabeth Kitley, So., C, Virginia Tech

Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest

All-ACC Second Team

Delicia Washington, Sr., G, Clemson

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Jr., G, Georgia Tech

Maddy Westbeld, Fr., F, Notre Dame

Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse

Gina Conti, Sr., G, Wake Forest

Honorable Mention

Janelle Bailey, Sr., C, North Carolina

Jayla Everett, Jr., G, Pitt

Tiana Mangakahia, Gr., G, Syracuse

All-Defensive Team

Marnelle Garraud, Jr., G, Boston College

Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech

Morgan Jones, Jr., G, Florida State

Mykasa Robinson, Jr., G, Louisville

Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse

All-Freshman Team (Blue Ribbon & Head Coaches are the same)

Gabby Elliott, G, Clemson

Hailey Van Lith, G, Louisville

Olivia Cochran, F, Louisville

Deja Kelly, G, North Carolina

Maddy Westbeld, F, Notre Dame

Kamilla Cardoso, C, Syracuse

Georgia Amoore, G, Virginia Tech

Jewel Spear, G, Wake Forest