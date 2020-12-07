NC State’s Wilson, Dunn earn ACC Players of the Week honors

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) tackles Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson and kicker Christopher Dunn earned ACC Player of the Week honors following the Wolfpack’s 23-13 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Wilson, who disclosed both shoulders in the first half against Georgia Tech, finished with a team-high 11 tackles.

He led the team despite playing a season-low 53 snaps.

Wilson also earned player of the week honors after tallying 19 tackles and two interceptions against Duke and then again leading the team in tackles against Syracuse.

Dunn hit three field goals against Georgia Tech and now holds the school career record for field goals with 56.

His .862 career field goal percentage is the fourth-best mark ever for an ACC player.

Wilson and Dunn helped N.C. State finish the regular season with an 8-3 record and winning a school record seven conference wins.